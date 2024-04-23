CPD issues warning after women escape attempted sexual assaults in Lakeview

Chicago police have issued a community alert and are searching for a suspect after at least two attempted sexual assaults in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

Both incidents took place Monday evening, according to Chicago police. At 9 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was walking eastbound in the 700 block of W. Brompton when an unknown man grabbed her from behind, police said. According to police, the man told the victim he had a gun and told her not to turn around. He then attempted to sexually assault her, police added.

As the victim began to scream, nearby residents "thwarted" the man from "completing the act," police said. The man then fled on foot, police continued.

Ten minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was walking Eastbound in the 800 block of W. Buckingham when she heard someone walking quickly behind her, police said. The victim was then grabbed by who police believe to be the same man and was taken to the ground. The man then proceeded to climb on top of the woman and make sexually explicit comments, police said.

According to police, the victim was able to fight off her attacker.

According to police, the man was described as approximately 20-30 years of age, and 5'06"-5'08" with a buzzed haircut or bald, police said. He was said to be wearing white clothing.

Chicago police reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspiciously persons, vehicles or activity to 911.