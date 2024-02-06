CPD issues alert after 10 robberies across Lincoln Park, Loop, West Side within 5-hour span

Chicago police issued a community alert Monday afternoon, warning of 10 robberies that occurred within a five-hour span beginning late Sunday.

The robberies took place in the Loop and on the city's North and West sides between 8:40 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 a.m. on Monday. In each incident, the four suspects pulled up in a vehicle and demanded the victim's belongings - either by using force or threatening them with a gun, police said.

The suspects demanded the passcodes for the victims' phones before fleeing the scene in their vehicle. According to police, the robbers were said to be in a silver Kia sedan and a grey or brown GMC SUV.

Police said the robberies were reported at the following times and locations:

8:40 p.m. Sunday - 400 block of West Wrightwood

8:55 p.m. Sunday - 2600 block of North Halsted

9:30 p.m. Sunday - 2300 block of West Nelson

9:37 p.m. Sunday - 1900 block of West Armitage

11 p.m. Sunday - 400 block of South Plymouth Court

11:10 p.m. Sunday - 400 block of South State Street

11:19 p.m. Sunday - 1500 block of North Wood

11:23 p.m. Sunday - 200 block of North Peoria Street

11:32 p.m. Sunday - 2000 block of West Adams

1:30 a.m. Monday - 1200 block of North Central Avenue

The alert comes comes days after shocking surveillance video shows a woman in Jefferson Park robbed while walking down the street, and then targeted again apparently by the same group minutes later.