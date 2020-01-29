CPD Investigating Series of Armed Robberies in Englewood

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a series of seven armed robberies were reported in the city's Englewood neighborhood over the last two months.

The incidents have occurred between the 6900 and 7200 blocks of Wolcott and Hamilton Avenues, according to an alert issued Wednesday.

Police believe there are only one or two offenders involved in the thefts, described as 17-30-year-old African-American males. Each suspect stands around 6-feet-tall and weighs between 130 and 170 pounds.

The incidents have occurred:

2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the 2100 block of W. 71st Pl.

5 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the 2100 block of W. 70th St.

4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the 2100 block of W. 70th Pl.

11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the 6900 block of S. Wolcott Ave.

10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the 2100 block of W. 70th St.

3 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the 2100 block of West 71st St.

Most recently, a report was made for an incident that happened at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of W. 70th Street.

Chicago Police are asking for anyone with information to call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8273.