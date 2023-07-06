CPD investigating allegations of 10th District officers having sexual relations with migrants

The Chicago Police Department has acknowledged an investigation into an allegation that 10th District police officers engaged in sexual relations with migrants who were housed at the police station.

A statement from CPD's Deputy Director of News Affairs and Communications Tom Ahern said that both the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating the allegations.

The 10th District, often referred to as the "Ogden District" is located on the city's West Side, with officers in the district covering the Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

The health and safety of migrants in Chicago has been a significant focus for both City Council and Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration, with millions of dollars in funding to go toward the migrant crisis passing City Council earlier this year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, all 22 of the city's police stations have been used as temporary shelters for migrants who have recently arrived in the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office offered the following statement:

"The City takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously. We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability," the statement read.

There is currently no further information available.