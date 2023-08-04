CPD investigating after man, 49, shot in West Loop

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in the West Loop, officials said.

According to officials, at approximately 2:46 a.m., police responded to a person shot in the 1400 block of W. Madison. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

According to officials, the man told police he was shot by someone on foot. The victim attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, police said, but lost control and struck a tree.

No one was in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.