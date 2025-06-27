As preparations are in their final stages for this weekend's 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade, the Chicago Police Department is bracing for massive crowds for the hallmark event.

“First and foremost, the safety of everyone along this route is our first priority,” CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Chicago’s top cop said his department is ready for one of the biggest pride celebrations in the country.

“We’re gonna have sufficient resources not only along the parade route, but after the parade is over in Lakeview and Lincoln Park,” he said.

The city is expecting hundreds of thousands of people to line the parade route. A big concern for the department is not the parade itself, but also the parties and gatherings after hours.

“We’re not going to tolerate people who come down after the parade to take over the streets to engage in that reckless behavior, fight, and in some cases bring weapons,” he said. “Last year, we made 52 arrests.”

CPD is working with state and federal agencies to make sure everyone is safe. The superintendent told NBC Chicago days off have been cancelled for officers this weekend. OEMC crews were out Thursday unloading barriers ahead of the big parade.

Searing temperatures are also expected on Sunday, with highs in the mid 90s possible.

“Additional safety efforts include street closures early Sunday morning, cooling busses for parade goers, medical tents along the route and designated crossover points for safe crowd movement,” 44th Ward Ald. Bennett Lawson said.

A map provided shows the two-mile parade route, which goes through Halsted, Belmont, Broadway, and Diversey. Businesses along the parade route are hoping to capitalize on the crowd.

“Huge time to cash in you know,” Beatnix manager Zack Piersiala said “On a regular weekend we’ll do roughly about $12,000—the day of the parade it’s going to be about $35,000.”

Longtime organizers never imagined the impact and growth of the parade, which will feature around 150 colorful floats, entertainment, and performances. Additionally, over 200 volunteers have signed up to help with the event.

“I think the parade in spite of the political climate, frankly that’s the key to it right there—the one thing I always thought of the parade is it’s a very joyful thing. It really is,” Chicago Pride Parade co-coordinator Tim Frye said.