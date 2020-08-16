CPD Creates Online Portal to Find Suspects in City Looting Cases

With a surge in looting cases throughout the city, the Chicago Police Department created an online video portal this week to help identify the suspects.

Since Monday morning, police have been announcing new charges in connection with looting and destruction across the city, which appear on their website.

In addition to the videos of looting incidents, CPD posted a link to photos of suspects and all looting related arrests thus far.

Officials said the website will be constantly updated with new information.

Police encouraged anyone with information on the suspects to contact area three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or send an email to 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

More than 100 people were arrested and numerous businesses were damaged early Monday as looting and chaotic scenes erupted throughout the city. As of Thursday, at least 42 of those arrested were facing felony charges, according to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

Access to the city's central business district will remain restricted during overnight hours until Monday morning, with street closures, bridge lifts, ramp blockages and transit reroutes all expected. Check points will allow only residents and area employees to enter.

The Chicago Police Department released several videos of looting incidents that took place early Monday morning. Detectives are asking the public to look at the videos and help identify potential suspects.

Brown warned that other tactics will also be used, if necessary, should additional incidents arise.

"We are going to deploy all tactics necessary to prevent and stop looting," Brown said. "If that means deploying stop strips to puncture your tires if you're caravaning cars to loot, we will disable your cars to prevent the caravan and we will work very hard to do so. If that means deploying tow trucks to impound your cars that are caravaning to loot, CPD will do so. If that means blocking off streets and boxing in caravans of looters, CPD will work to do so. If you get away from us, we will work with our state and our federal partners to find you and punish you."