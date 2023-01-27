Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

"The Chicago Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications are closely monitoring the release of the Memphis Police Department body camera video," the departments said in a statement. "There is no actionable intelligence in Chicago at this time and resources will be adjusted as necessary as this situation develops. We also regularly conduct mobilization and table top exercises, with the most recent occurring this week, to ensure appropriate response to any potential active incidents."

Nichols' family and their lawyers viewed the footage on Monday and said it shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. His family urged supporters to protest peacefully.

RowVaughn Wells warned supporters of the “horrific” nature of the video set to be released Friday, but she pleaded with supporters to “protest in peace.”

“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said. “If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully. You can get your point across but we don’t need to tear up our cities, people, because we do have to live in them.”

His mother made it only through the first minute, family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said.

Romanucci described the video as an “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” for three minutes.

Release of the video comes a day after the five fired officers were charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Video of the death of Tyre Nichols is set to be released Friday, just one day after five Memphis police officers were charged in the case. NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez has the story.

Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, told The Associated Press that he and Nichols’ mother had sought first-degree murder charges, but "are fine with" the second-degree murder charges.

“There’s other charges, so I’m all right with that,” he said.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

All five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were taken into custody Thursday. Shelby County jail records show Bean, Mills, Martin and Smith have been released as of Friday morning.

Martin's lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, said their clients would plead not guilty. Lawyers for Smith, Bean and Haley could not be reached.

“No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die,” Massey said.

Both lawyers said they had not seen the video.