CPD, ATF Search for People Possibly Connected to Arsons During Chicago Protests

Chicago police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are expected to release images Tuesday of multiple persons of interest connected to arsons in the city during unrest that erupted following days of protests.

According to police, the incidents happened between May 25 and June 2 and involved several Chicago businesses and CPD vehicles.

Already, one man is facing federal charges in connection with setting a CPD vehicle on fire.

Timothy O’Donnell is being charged with “maliciously damaging, by means of fire, a vehicle used in interstate commerce,” according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court on June 2. Authorities allege that O’Donnell walked up to a Chicago police vehicle in the 200 block of North State Street on Saturday, lit an object on fire, and placed it into the gas tank of the vehicle.

O'Donnell was allegedly wearing a "Joker" mask at the time, but police said they were able to identify him as a suspect by a tattoo on his neck reading “PRETTY."

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the investigation into the additional arsons and release images of multiple persons of interest.