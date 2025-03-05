CPD ask for public's help, release photos after deadly hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle wanted for suspected involvement in a deadly hit-and-run in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood.

Pamela Lukes, 68, was struck and killed at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 24 while crossing North Avenue at Lotus Avenue by the driver of a grey, four-door sedan, police said. The driver then fled the scene and continued westbound on North Avenue, police added.

In a community alert, Chicago Police released surveillance images of the vehicle they suspect was involved in the incident. Police describe the vehicle as “a grey 4 door sedan possibly a 2007- 2010 Hyundai Sonata with a missing driver side mirror and possibly front end damage on the driver side.”

Video and photos from the scene showed multiple detectives collecting and marking evidence, with Lukes’ belongings strewn across the street.

Lukes was transported to a nearby hospital after the crash, where she was initially listed in critical condition, police said. Lukes died Monday night, a week after she was struck, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ160722