COVID vaccine

COVID Vaccines Now Available at 5 Illinois Community-Based Testing Sites

No appointments are needed, and all vaccines will be administered at no cost, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state of Illinois has started administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at five community-based testing sites throughout the state, health officials announced Friday.

Doses of all three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson - are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays at sites in Arlington Heights, Aurora, Fairview Heights, Peoria and South Holland.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

No appointments are needed, and all vaccines will be administered at no cost, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Children as young as 12 years old will be able to receive the vaccine, in line with federal health guidance. Parents or guardians of children younger than 17 years of age must be present and provide written consent in order for the minor to be vaccinated, according to state officials.

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 4 hours ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 18,735 New COVID Cases, 236 Deaths, 159K Vaccinations in the Past Week

coronavirus Sep 30

‘Covid Will Become Manageable': BioNTech Co-Founder Says the Virus Will Be With Us for Years

Flu Season Sep 30

Do You Need the Flu Shot If You Got the COVID Vaccine? Yes, Here's Why

IDPH advises people to be patient at state-run facilities as wait times could vary due to demand.

Additional information about the locations is listed below:

LocationAddress
Arlington Heights - Arlington Park 823 Wilke Rd.
Aurora - Near Chicago Premium Outlets2450 N. Farnsworth Ave.
Fairview Heights - St. Clair Square Mall 134 St. Clair Square
Peoria - Peoria Civic Center698 Fulton St.
South Holland - South Suburban College15800 State St.

This article tagged under:

COVID vaccinecoronavirus vaccineIllinois Department of Public Healthillinois covid testing site
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us