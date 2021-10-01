COVID Vaccines Now Available at 5 Illinois Community-Based Testing Sites

The state of Illinois has started administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at five community-based testing sites throughout the state, health officials announced Friday.

Doses of all three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson - are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays at sites in Arlington Heights, Aurora, Fairview Heights, Peoria and South Holland.

No appointments are needed, and all vaccines will be administered at no cost, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Children as young as 12 years old will be able to receive the vaccine, in line with federal health guidance. Parents or guardians of children younger than 17 years of age must be present and provide written consent in order for the minor to be vaccinated, according to state officials.

IDPH advises people to be patient at state-run facilities as wait times could vary due to demand.

Additional information about the locations is listed below: