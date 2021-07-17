COVID Vaccine Pop-Ups: Here's Where to Get an Appointment in Chicago

Several new COVID-19 vaccination spots are popping up across Chicago starting this weekend, as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced pop-up events will continue each week across the city at area parks, CTA stops and churches, among other locations.

All COVID vaccines are free of cost with no insurance or ID required, CDPH reminded. Residents over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine, according to federal guidance.

Here's where to get a vaccine in Chicago this week:

Saturday, July 17

Malcom X College: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Block Party – 1 st Ward: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Ward: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sheldon Heights Church of Christ: 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Garfield Park Community Council: 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

5th District Present – Community Festival: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Immaculate Conception Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Swap-O-Rama Ashland Avenue: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Maxwell Street Market: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Englewood Community Food Pantry & Pet Supply Drive: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, July 19

CTA Stop – Blue Line/Belmont: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

CTA Stop – 95 th & Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

& Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CTA Stop – 35 th /Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CTA Stop – 119th Halsted Vax Bus Station: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

CPS: Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

After School Matters at Gately Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Metra Station – 115th St. and Kensington: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

CPS: Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Food Pantry – St. Kevin Catholic Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

After School Matters at Millennium Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CPS: Morrill Elementary School (Annex Building): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

CPS: Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

After School Matters at Lutz Family Center: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Vaccination Station (Vax Bus)– Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Metra Station – 93 rd Street: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Street: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Back Of The Yard Neighborhood Council: 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park – Wentworth Park: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

SWOP Chicago: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 23

North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CTA Stop – Brown Line/Kimball: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For those who cannot leave their homes, CDPH can provide in-home vaccinations. Appointments can be made by calling (312) 746-4835 or visit this website.