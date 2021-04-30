COVID Vaccine Illinois: Statewide and Chicago-Area County Numbers Breakdown

While Illinois officials have reported forward movement in the state's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, on Friday Illinois ranked 26th in the nation for the number of administered vaccine doses, according to a review of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Of the 11,924,315 doses distributed to the state, 9,335,649, or 78.29%, had been administered as of Friday, Becker's Hospital Review noted in its analysis, citing the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

In all, 4,031,269 people throughout the state have been fully vaccinated, which amounts to 31.64% of the population. The seven-day rolling vaccine average was reported to be 92,747 doses, as stated on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

As of Friday, Illinois' inventory consisted of 1,061,531 vaccine doses, with 594,894 doses at local health departments and another 442,461 doses in the hands of community partners, such as health care providers and retailers.

Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state was making progress in its COVID metrics and could soon enter the "Bridge Phase," a transition phase before reaching a full reopening.

To move into the Bridge Phase, the entire state needed to reach a 70% first-dose vaccination rate for residents 65 and older. Illinois met that vaccination metric at the end of March, officials previously said. As of Friday, 79.15% of Illinois seniors have been vaccinated.

Illinois has yet to enter the Bridge Phase as the state reported increasing hospital admissions and COVID cases in recent weeks.

Once 50% of residents 16 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine and no increase in COVID-19 metrics is recorded, the state could move into Phase 5.

While state officials say Illinois is moving in the right direction, where does your community stand?

County-by-county data, which includes the number of available vaccines and administered doses, is listed below:

Chicago-Area County Vaccination Statistics