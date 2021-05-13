COVID Vaccine for 12-15: Where Kids Can Get Vaccinated in the Chicago Area

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine children ages 12 to 15, clearing the way for shots to begin Thursday.

Where can parents get their kids vaccinated in the Chicago area?

A number of health departments have announced plans to begin vaccinating children in that age group, as have health care providers. Here's a look at what jurisdictions and providers have said:

Chicago

Chicago's Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination sites will open to children ages 12 to 15 beginning Thursday, with the option to book appointments now in anticipation of the CDC's recommendation.

A full list of Chicago sites can be found here.

City health officials also said that pharmacies and health care providers across Chicago will also be prepared to vaccinate children beginning Thursday.

Cook County

"Cook County Health is looking forward to welcoming newly-eligible adolescents age 12-15 for vaccination later this week," the county said.

The county noted that parents are able to make appointments for their children ages 12 to 15 online, adding that the county's mass vaccination sites will continue to accept walk-ins.

Lake County

The Lake County Health Department announced plans to open COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 12 to 15 years old beginning Thursday.

Parents and legal guardians can register their children on the Lake County AllVax Portal for appointments at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake or Regional Vaccination Site at 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan, health officials said.

Kane County

Beginning Thursday, all Kane County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination sites offering Pfizer vaccine will open to those ages 12 and up.

“Families are encouraged to receive their vaccines together so that all members are protected,” Kathy Fosser, interim executive director at the Kane County Health Department, said in a statement.

The sites will be open for walk-ins, but a parent or guardian should accompany youth under age 18. If a parent or guardian is unable to attend, they can sign a consent form and allow another adult to accompany a minor. The consent form can be found online at KaneHealth.com and at KaneVax.org.

DuPage County

Chris Hoff, the Director for Community Health Resources in DuPage County, said last week that children ages 12-15, accompanied by a parent, will also be accepted at the community vaccination site at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

“The goal will be to make sure the vaccine is widely available to a group that really should be prioritized for vaccine, especially as we look to school in the fall and reduction in transmission all over the community,” Hoff said.

Osco Pharmacy

Osco Drug Pharmacy announced they will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and older after CDC approval.

The pharmacy noted that those over the age of 18 can also receive the free Moderna and Johnson & Johonson vaccines either by a scheduled or walk-in appointment at Oscos.

To schedule a vaccine at Osco, click here.

Chicago-Area Hospitals

At Northwestern Children’s Practice in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, pediatricians have already said they had the Pfizer vaccine ready to go in the specialized freezer it requires, But the subzero storage may be a challenge for some pediatricians to offer it in-office.

“I think a lot of parents probably would feel more comfortable getting in their pediatrician's office, but whether you get it at the pediatrician or the pharmacy or health department, I think the shot is the shot at that point,” Dr. Scott Goldstein, a pediatrician at Northwestern Children’s Practice said.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital is scheduling appointments ages 12 to 15 once approval happens.

A spokesperson for Advocate Children’s Hospital said the hospital is "ready immediately to begin scheduling adolescents 12-15."

Those looking to get their shots "will not have to be Advocate Aurora patients—we will immunize anyone in that age group," a spokesperson said, adding that parents will be able to go to www.aah.org to schedule.