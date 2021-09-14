COVID Testing: Where to Find Rapid, Drive-Up and Appointment-Free Tests Near You

With increased COVID-19 testing across Illinois, more residents have been searching for convenient ways to receive a coronavirus test in the Chicago area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health provides community-based testing sites, which are open to all residents regardless of symptoms and do not require appointments.

Here are the locations in the Chicago area:

Aurora

2450 N. Farnsworth Ave.

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harwood Heights

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arlington Heights

Arlington Racetrack; 823 Wilke Rd.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waukegan

102 W. Water Street

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University of Illinois shield saliva testing is also open through IDPH to all residents and do not require an appointment. Here's where to go:

Palatine

Harper College; 1200 West Algonquin Rd.

Monday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Joliet

Joliet Junior College; 1215 Houbolt Rd.

Monday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon

Chicago

Northeastern Illinois University; 3601 W Bryn Mawr Ave.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Grayslake

College of Lake County; 19351 W. Washington St.

Monday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oak Forest

South Suburban College; 16333 South Kilbourn Ave.

Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Blue Island

Affordable Recovery Home; 13811 Western

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Though appointments are not required at the above locations, you can still sign up for a time by clicking here and using Agency Code: df5brbrj, according to IDPH.

Walgreens is also offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at various locations across the Chicago area for people ages 3 and up.

Here's how the process works, according to the company's website:

Complete a questionnaire Choose a location and time for the test Go to the location and stay in the vehicle with the window rolled up Show a confirmation email, valid ID and insurance card or voucher Perform a nasal swab yourself. Patients ages 3 to 18 will need a parent present while they self-administer the COVID test View test results on PWNHealth

To see a list of drive-thru locations nearby, click here and search your ZIP code.

CVS Pharmacy offers both PCR and rapid-result COVID testing free of cost at select locations through an appointment-only basis. Patients are required to fill out a questionnaire beforehand to ensure they are qualified, citing "limited supplies."

To see if you qualify for a COVID test nearby, click here.

Those living within city perimeters can use options from the Chicago Department of Public Health's website: