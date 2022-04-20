COVID, Cold and Flu: How Symptoms and Infections Differ

From a sore throat to a runny nose, several symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of the common cold and flu, and people have been asking how to tell the difference among infections.

Before self-diagnosing, health officials said the best way to identify the ailment is through testing, especially given many symptoms overlap among COVID, a cold and the flu.

"Even if it's a sore throat, no matter what it is," Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said in a Facebook live last month. "I've told my own staff this, it's what I do myself... if you are sick, even a little bit sick, stay home. More true than ever right now because sick, even a little bit sick, until proven otherwise with a test - that's COVID. That's how we treat it, that's how you should treat it."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several illnesses overlap with COVID in a number of symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties, fatigue, headaches, a sore throat and congestion.

Here are the most common COVID symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell - however, some doctors have found that new COVID variants don't cause of loss of taste and smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC advises seeking medical attention if a person is experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion and inability to wake or stay awake, as well as pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.

The following are common symptoms of a cold:

Sneezing

Stuffy nose or runny nose

Sore throat

Cough

Mucus dripping down your throat

Watery eyes

Fever, though most people do not have a fever

The symptoms for flu are similar to both illness and include fever or chills; cough; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; muscle or body aches; headaches and fatigue, as well as vomiting and diarrhea - though these two are more common in children.

According to the CDC, a person will the flu will typically experience symptoms anywhere from one to four days after being infected. For those with a coronavirus infection, symptoms may appear two to 14 days following infection.

For people with the flu, older children and adults tend to be most contagious during the first three to four days of their illness, but many remain contagious for about seven days, the CDC said.

With COVID, people can begin spreading the infection two to three days before their symptoms begin. However, contagiousness peaks one day before their symptoms begin.

For most people, the CDC said the virus can spread for another eight days after symptoms begin.

Even those who receive the coronavirus vaccine can also still contract the virus and may experience symptoms. Most vaccinated people, though, either have no symptoms or exhibit very mild symptoms, according to health officials, and the virus rarely results in hospitalization or death for those individuals.

In terms of complications, both COVID and flu infections can result in the following:

Pneumonia

Respiratory failure

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (fluid in the lungs)

Sepsis (a life-threatening illness caused by the body’s extreme response to an infection)

Cardiac injury (for example, heart attacks and stroke)

Multiple-organ failure (respiratory failure, kidney failure, shock)

Worsening of chronic medical conditions (involving the lungs, heart, or nervous system or diabetes)

Inflammation of the heart, brain, or muscle tissues

Secondary infections (bacterial or fungal infections that can occur in people who have already been infected with flu or COVID)

COVID has been seen producing additional complications, the CDC noted, including blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lungs, heart, legs and brain, as well as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in both children and adults.