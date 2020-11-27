coronavirus wisconsin

COVID Claimed Nearly 300 Nursing Home Residents in Wisconsin Over Last Month: Report

Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that’s more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.

The number of nursing home residents who have reportedly caught the virus has also shot up. In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases, data show.

That’s up from about 387 new cases in the four-week period from Sept. 14 to Oct. 11.

