COVID Booster Shot Schedule: When Can You Get Your COVID Booster Shot, And Where in Chicago Can You Get One?

After U.S. regulators cleared cleared Moderna and Pfizer's COVID booster shots for all U.S. adults, many are wondering how soon they can get their COVID booster shot, how to schedule an appointment for one, and where.

Health officials have noted that timing with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines is different than Johnson & Johnson. So when will you be eligible? Here's a breakdown.

If You've Gotten the COVID Vaccine, Here's When You Can Get Your Booster Shot

According to the CDC, you should get your COVID booster shot six months at six months of receiving your initial COVID vaccine dose of your initial Pzifer or Moderna vaccine.

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, it's recommended that you get your COVID booster shots two or more months after that single dose.

Does it Matter Which COVID Vaccine Booster You Get?

Federal regulators have recommended getting the same shot as your first dose for booster doses, and Chicago's Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said that applies particularly to those who got an mRNA vaccine.

"If you got Moderna or Pfizer, I would recommend sticking with the same one that you got initially," she said during a Facebook Live event last week.

Doses of the two vaccine makers' booster shots are different, Arwady noted. Moderna's booster dose will be half of its original dosing, while Pfizer's booster shot is the same as the initial doses.

The reason why Moderna is a half dose is because Moderna had a higher dose of the mRNA the only active part of the vaccine to start with. So it's part of why the side effects are sometimes a little higher and the folks who have Moderna.

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Arwady said "we definitely are seeing people choosing to get the Pfizer or Moderna as their follow up dose," a move she "fully supports."

Where in Chicago Can You Schedule A COVID Booster Shot?

The city of Chicago says there is ample supply among providers to provide COVID booster shots for adults. You can schedule an appointment for a COVID booster shot at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, or visit a CDPH vaccine pop-up clinics.

You can also find a vaccine provider near you by visiting www.vaccines.gov, or calling 1-800-232-0244.

As Thanksgiving and the winter holidays approach, health officials are recommending you protect yourself with the COVID vaccine ahead of holiday gatherings if you can.