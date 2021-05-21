COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Special Needs Individuals Planned Saturday in Frankfort

In an effort to help individuals with special needs in the Chicago area, the Will County Health Department has planned a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Saturday focused specifically on special needs residents and their caregivers.

The clinic, which is geared toward those age 12 and older with special needs, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chicago Autism Academy in Frankfort, 2113 S. 80th Ave.

Other clinics focused toward individuals with special needs have already taken place in Will County, including one where Bonnie Clark's 25-year-old daughter, Taylor, was vaccinated.

"if she had gotten COVID, she wouldn’t be able to tell me things like, mom, I have a cough, or mom, I don’t feel good," Bonnie Clark explained, noting Taylor is developmentally delayed and non-verbal.

In an attempt to make the environment as friendly as possible, the clinics feature quiet rooms and smaller spaces.

"It’s very important that we get this population vaccinated and want to make sure that we are doing it in a way that makes them feel comfortable," said Katie Weber, emergency response coordinator for the Will County Health Department.

For those who would not rather go inside a building to get vaccinated, a drive-thru clinic will also be available.

Individuals with special needs and their caregivers will be able to receive vaccine doses - even if they're not Will County residents.

"For the parents to alleviate that stress of that worry is unmeasurable," Bonnie Clark explained.

Those who attend the clinic will receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorized for those age 12 and above. While walk-ins will be available Saturday, health officials prefer that people make appointments.

Information about scheduling an appointment can be found here.