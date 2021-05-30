COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Multiple Chicago Sites on Memorial Day

Continuing its effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among Chicagoans, the city's Department of Public Health has planned Memorial Day vaccination clinics at two city beaches.

The clinics at North Avenue Beach and 31st Street Beach will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Doses of both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, health officials said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Registration isn't required at either site, according to CDPH.

The following Chicago vaccination sites are also open on Memorial Day:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - United Center drive-thru site - 1724 W. Madison St.

12 to 5 p.m. - 95th Street CTA Station at the Dan Ryan Expressway

1 to 4 p.m. - Humboldt Park - 1301 N. Humboldt Park Dr.

12 to 6 p.m. - Chicago State University - 9501 S. King Dr.

12 to 6 p.m. - Loretto Hospital - 645 S. Central Ave.

All locations except the Loretto Hospital site, which caters to Austin residents, are available to anyone and accept walk ins.