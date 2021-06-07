COVID-19 Stats: With Illinois Set to Enter Phase 5, Here's a Look at the Latest Numbers

What are the COVID-19 metrics looking like as Illinois prepares for a full reopening?

According to the latest metrics from the state of Illinois, many of the state's metrics have reached record lows as vaccinations continue to increase.

As of Monday, the state reported 244 new cases in the last 24 hours, the fewest recorded in a single day since March of 2020. In all, 1,385,489 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.

In addition, 14 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the state to 22,963 confirmed COVID fatalities. The state has also reported 2,409 deaths that it considers “probable” COVID fatalities.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to just 1.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.4%.

Hospitalizations have also continued to decline to record lows, with just 788 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 217 are in intensive care units, and 116 are on ventilators.

The state is currently averaging up to 39,048 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data, with more than 11.6 million doses administered so far.

Currently, more than half of the state's adults are fully vaccinated, with 5.3 million, or 53%, of residents over the age of 18 completing a full vaccination. Meanwhile, 6.1 million, or 62%, have received at least one dose.

Of the state's older population, more than 1.5 million residents over the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated, accounting for more than 76% of residents in that age group. At the same time, 1.6 million, or 82%, have received at least one dose.

When adding in those over the age of 12, the vaccination rate is 50.28%, data from the state's website reports. Nearly 60% have received at least one dose.

In Chicago, nearly 43% of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 52% have received at least one dose.

The city's positivity rate has also dropped to 1.8% with a currently daily average of 106 new cases.

Illinois and Chicago are both set to fully reopen this week and enter Phase 5 of their reopening plans Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week released the guidelines for Phase 5 and what exactly it means for residents.

While the phase is set to mark a full reopening, beginning on June 11, not all restrictions will be lifted.

According to the governor, entry into Phase 5 "will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The state will also lift its outdoor mask requirement in schools in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before – returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place."

While the removal of occupancy limits and other rules represents a significant step forward in the COVID pandemic, state officials have cautioned residents that it is possible for the state to move back to previous phases in the following instances: