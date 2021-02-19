COVID-19 Positivity Rate Lowest Since Pandemic Began, Chicago's Top Doc Says

Chicago's coronavirus positivity rate is the lowest it's been since the pandemic began, the city's top doctor announced Friday.

"I'm also happy to announce today, we are at a 3.5% positivity in the city of Chicago," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "That is the lowest positivity that the city of Chicago has seen from COVID, since COVID came to Chicago."

Arwady noted that over the summer, Chicago's positivity rate dropped below 4%, but never to the level the city is recording as of Friday.

Chicago's is averaging 323 new COVID-19 cases per day, Arwady said, which is down from the over 3,000 cases a day recorded at the peak of the virus. The city's daily case count is also below the cutoff that marks a "high-risk area," according to Chicago guidance.

In a press conference Friday, the city said at least 50% of doses administered last week went to Black or Latinx residents, after early data painted a "disturbing" picture surrounding racial equity and the coronavirus vaccine in Chicago.

The number nearly triples the statistics reported less than a month ago, when the city said just 18% of doses administered early on in the vaccine rollout were going to Black or Latinx Chicagoans, despite them making up 59% of the city's population.

Still, according to data since vaccinations began, Black and Latinx residents make up less than 40% of the city's total first doses administered.

Lightfoot said in response to Chicago's early data, the city spent the last month focusing on ensuring its vaccinations rates "match the demographics of our city."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the latest data surrounding racial equity and the coronavirus vaccine in the city.

“The significant progress we have made is undoubtedly thanks to our equity-based vaccine strategy—which includes a number of initiatives, individuals, organizations and community engagement tactics," she said. "Though we still have a long way to go before we can fully achieve equity, this progress serves as an important reminder that the surest path to truly recovering and healing from this terrible pandemic is one that is built with equity at its foundation."

In December, Chicago reported that 9.8% of first doses went to Latinx residents, 8.1% went to Black, non-Latinx residents, 59.4% to white residents and 15.1% went to Asian, non-Latinx residents.

For doses administered in the most recent week the numbers climbed to 26.2% to Latinx residents, 23.6% to Black residents, 41.4% to White residents, and 5.6% to Asian residents.

As of Friday, the numbers since vaccinations began sat at 18% of first doses administered to Latinx residents, 19.1% to Black, non-Latinx residents, 40.8% to white residents, 6.7% to Asian residents and 3.6% to those who identify as "other, non-Latinx." Another 11.8% of doses were administered where race was not known.

Over the past couple weekends, Chicago hosted vaccination clinics in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood and began registering residents for the vaccine.

This week, the city also announced it has opened temporary vaccination clinics in Gage Park and in North Lawndale.

Officials have since announced plans to collaborate with community organizations, faith leaders, health care providers and employers "in order to deliver successful vaccine clinics and events" in the following communities: Archer Heights, Austin, Back of the Yards, Chicago Lawn, Englewood, Humboldt Park, Little Village, Montclare, Roseland, South Deering, Washington Heights, and West Englewood.

“From the beginning of the pandemic we’ve focused our attention and resources to those communities where we were seeing the highest case rates and the greatest number of deaths, and unfortunately they mirrored the inequities we see in society overall,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “We’ve made good progress in these same areas with lowering case rates and now with ensuring vaccine is getting where it’s needed most, and that work will continue.”