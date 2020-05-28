Chicago Police Department

COVID-19 Cases in Chicago Police Department Reach 551

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicago police announced three more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the department to 551.

Of the confirmed cases, 521 are officers and 30 are civilian employees, police said.

Thirty other employee reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm those cases, police said.

Local

Susana Mendoza 58 mins ago

Illinois Comptroller Says Legislators Won’t Get Pay Raise

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Cook County Reaches ‘Grim Milestone’: More Deaths in 5 Months of 2020 Than in All of 2019

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Wednesday said the state’s COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 5,000. Another 1,111 cases were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 114,306.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentCOVID-19COVID-19 CHICAGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us