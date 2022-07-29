Courtney Vandersloot Sparks Sky to 89-81 Victory Over Liberty

By The Associated Press

Courtney Vandersloot had 23 points and nine assists to help the WNBA-leading Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 89-81 on Friday night.

Vandersloot made a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, turning a two-point advantage into an 84-79 lead. She hadn't scored in double figures in eight straight games.

Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley scored 16 points each for defending champion Chicago (22-7), with Copper adding 11 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points for New York (10-18). Natasha Howard had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven of the Liberty's 18 turnovers.

Vandersloot scored 12 points in the third quarter to help Chicago turn a 46-44 halftime deficit into a 71-70 lead heading into the final period.

Chicago was coming off a loss to the Liberty in New York on Saturday.

