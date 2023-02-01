Courtney Vandersloot leaving Sky, says good bye to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky were just dealt another blow.

A few days after Candace Parker announced she would be leaving the Sky and signing with the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced she is also leaving Chicago.

Vandersloot will enter free agency to decide her next move.

The Sky team that won the 2021 WNBA Championship and reached the 2022 Eastern Finals is missing two key cogs now.

The Sky selected Vandersloot with the third-overall pick in 2011. During her 12 seasons in Chciago, Vandersloot was a four-time WNBA All-Star. She made five All-WNBA teams. She's led the WNBA in assists in six different seasons.

Her career in Chicago ends with her name written all over the Sky's record book. She holds team records for most minutes played (10,145), most assists (2,385) and steals (457). She is second all-time in points (3,671) behind her spouse Allie Quigley (3,723).

Vandersloot's 2,385 assists is the third-highest mark in WNBA history.

Vandersloot wrote a letter to Chicago, you can read it's entirety below:

Dear Chicago,

I am so grateful to you.

My first time ever setting foot in Chicago was the day I landed for training camp my rookie year. 12 years later, it became a place I call home. One of the biggest blessings in my life was meeting my wife and together building a championship team in her city.

To the Sky organization, who drafted the little guard from a mid-major and believed in me from the jump, I couldn't have asked for anything better. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have realized my dreams because of you.

To all my teammates, coaches and staff along the way, I would not be the player I am today without the support, care and love I have received. Thank you for making my time in Chicago special.

To the Sky fans, especially my Skyriders, you have been absolutely amazing and I cannot thank you enough for your support and riding for me from the beginning. I get the chills when I think about hearing SLOOOOOOOOT from the crowds! Your support never wavered and I'm tremendously grateful for that.

Michael Alter, a special thank you to you. Your dedication to us and to the WNBA proceeded so much of the momentum we see around our league today. You have always been a believer. Your are a pioneer and a truly remarkable, kind and compassionate human. I am lucky to know you and to have been supported by you and your family for so many years. Thank you for everything.

Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning. I will forever be grateful for the memories I have made during my time here. As I look ahead to a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city, know that Chicago, its fans and the Sky organization will always hold a special place in my heart.

It's goodbye for now, but thank you forever.

Parker and Vandersloot's future has lingered over the Sky the whole offseason, along with the future of Emma Meesseman and Allie Quigley. Those four players were starters and all entered unrestricted free agency this offseason.

The future of the group was a frequent topic of conversation during exit interviews back in September.