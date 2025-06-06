Court documents reveal details after Streamwood man charged with stabbing 2 siblings to death

Editor's Note: The following story contains descriptions of deadly violence, which some readers may find disturbing.

A Streamwood man charged in the stabbing deaths of two of his siblings has been ordered to remain detained as court documents reveal details surrounding the harrowing killings.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jalonie Jenkins, 24, faces two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 21-year-old sister and 10-year-old sister, Janiya and E.J., according to court documents.

Jenkins lived with his siblings and mother at a townhome in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue in Streamwood. In addition to Janiya and E.J., Jenkins also resided with his 7-year-old sibling, S.J., and the 3-year-old daughter of Janiya, according to a bond court proffer.

At around 6:40 p.m. on May 28, Jenkins was inside the residence with his siblings, with his sister Janiya just recently arriving home from work. S.J., the 7-year-old sibling, was riding a scooter in the parking lot outside the home along with Janiya's 3-year-old daughter, the proffer said.

Jenkins was on the home's second floor alongside Janiya and E.J., while E.J. was playing an online video game and on a Snapchat call with her 10-year-old best friend, who was a witness to the attack, documents revealed.

During the call, Jenkins stabbed Jeniya multiple times, with E.J.'s friend hearing the attack through the call on the phone. At this time, the witness also heard a baby, presumably Janiya's daughter telling her mom to get up off the floor, court documents said.

The witness heard Janiya begging Jenkins not to kill the children in the home. At this point, E.J. screamed for her friend to call 911 before the call was abruptly disconnected, according to the proffer.

As the witness was located in another state with her father during the call, she contacted her mother to check on E.J. at her residence, the proffer said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At this time, S.J., Jenkins' 7-year-old brother, entered the townhome and saw blood trailing down the stairs. S.J. continued up the stairs and saw Janiya on the floor, crying and covered in blood, according to court documents.

Janiya told S.J. to grab his niece, her 3-year-old daughter, and leave. Jenkins was also on the second floor at this time and was seen with blood on his hands. He called S.J. a disparaging name and pushed him down the stairs, the proffer said.

Jenkins then grabbed S.J. and brought him to the bathroom on the main floor of the home, before returning to the bathroom while holding a knife with apparent blood on the tip. He then brought Janiya's daughter inside the same bathroom and then closed the door, according to court documents.

After leaving the two inside the bathroom, S.J. said he heard loud ongoing thumps, as well as E.J. yelling for someone to call 911, court documents said.

At around 7 p.m. Ring surveillance cameras captured Jenkins exiting the townhome holding multiple bags and placed them into a Lexus vehicle, which investigators determined was registered to him. Jenkins then retrieved the family dog and placed it inside of his vehicle before fleeing the scene, the proffer said.

Approximately 20 minutes after S.J. was placed into the bathroom by Jenkins, he exited the room and discovered Janiya lying unresponsive on the second floor landing, covered in blood. He also saw his sister, E.J., lying on the floor of a nearby bedroom covered in blood. S.J. attempted to perform CPR on both of his sisters to no avail, court documents said.

At this time, S.J. returned to the bathroom and dressed his niece in pants and shoes before leaving the townhome and running towards the home of E.J.'s friend's mother, who was previously alerted to the attack. S.J. knocked on the door and asked to call his mom, crying that his sister E.J. was dead, the proffer said.

Together, S.J. and the resident of the nearby townhome returned to the home and contacted both his mother and 911 upon the discovery of the bodies, according to court documents.

Streamwood police officers responded to the scene and pronounced both victims dead at the scene. A search of the residence revealed a Blue Diamond kitchen knife with suspect blood that had been secreted on the main floor between a dryer and the walls, the proffer said.

A report from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that E.J. sustained 10 stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands. Janiya sustained a minimum of 12 stab wounds, all primarily to her neck, with one of the wounds splitting her trachea in half. Both deaths were ruled a homicide, according to the proffer.

Jenkins' path fleeing the scene was tracked by license plate reader cameras in the area. Following the killings, Jenkins traveled to Itasca and throughout Bensenville before arriving at Redmond Park, the proffer said.

At around 9:15 p.m., Jenkins approached another witness and her friend at the park, who were sitting in a vehicle in the same parking lot. Jenkins then knocked on their window and asked them if they wanted to purchase his car, according to court documents.

The witness and her friend declined the offer from Jenkins, who then walked away and re-entered his vehicle. The witness later positively identified Jenkins as the man who attempted to sell her and her friend a car at Redmond Park, according to the proffer.

Jenkins communicated with his girlfriend via text message and phone call at this time, and made admissions to fighting with his sisters. At around 10 p.m. that evening, Jenkins' phone ceased connection with nearby cell towers, according to court documents.

Investigating officers later located and recovered Jenkins' vehicle at a park in Bensenville. Following the execution of a search warrant, suspect blood was recovered throughout the driver's side interior of the vehicle, as well as on clothing items found in a wooded area of the park, the proffer said.

During the late evening hours of June 1, Jenkins was located and taken into custody by officers with the Downers Grove Police Department in the western suburb. Upon arrest, Jenkins made admissions to stabbing both of his sisters, according to the proffer.

According to court documents, Jenkins had no publishable background. He is slated to appear in court next on June 26 in Rolling Meadows.