As the suspect in the fatal shooting of four individuals onboard a CTA Blue Line train appeared before a judge for the first time, court documents painted a chilling picture of how the attack unfolded.

Rhanni Davis, 30, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday for a pre-trial detention hearing. He was ordered held without bond, with the judge in the case calling the shooting “absolutely horrific and appalling” in issuing the ruling.

Davis is accused of shooting four people on a CTA train on Monday morning, with three of the victims asleep as he pulled the trigger, according to prosecutors.

The suspect was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the case.

Warning: The following contains descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Court documents indicate that Davis was observed getting onto a CTA Red Line train at approximately 3:50 a.m. He was carrying a side strap bag with the North Face logo on it, and was wearing flip flops with white socks, green pants and a black-t-shirt.

At around 4:30 a.m., he was seen transferring to a Blue Line train. CTA surveillance showed him in the same clothing, only this time he had a mask on, according to police.

Three of the victims were sleeping in the Blue Line car he was in, and he proceeded to walk up to each victim, firing shots at each one.

First, he walked up to an unidentified 52-year-old man, shooting him twice. He then walked up to 29-year-olid Simon Bihesi and shot him twice, according to police. Finally, he walked to 64-year-old Margaret Miller, put the gun to her head and fired.

The suspect was then seen moving to the next car, and he approached 30-year-old Adrian Collins. Collins awoke, put his hands up and the suspect fired a shot, striking him in the abdomen.

The suspect then left the train at the Harlem Blue Line stop and exited the station. He then got back on another Blue Line train headed back toward the Loop approximately 15 minutes later.

Police discovered the four victims on the train at its final stop in Forest Park. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, with a fourth passing away at a nearby hospital a short time later.

CTA personnel were given a description of the suspect, and an employee saw him on a Pink Line train. Police investigating the case then located the suspect at the California Avenue Pink Line station, who had on the same clothing and was carrying the same North Face strap bag. He was then taken into custody.

Court documents indicate that shell casings recovered from the train matched the gun that the suspect was carrying when he was arrested, and the suspect’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue.

The suspect is next expected to appear in court in late September.