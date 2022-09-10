Course Revealed for 2022 Abbott Chicago 5K Race

The 2022 Abbott Chicago 5K will send runners on a 3.1-mile trip around the city, offering participants glimpses of iconic landmarks.

Race organizers recently revealed the course participants will trek Oct. 8, just a day before the Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes off.

The race will get underway at the McCormick Place Convention Center, located at 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

Runners will hit their first mile near Wacker Drive before heading north along the Chicago River. Mile two will be marked near Dearborn Street, as runners weave back for another round at the river.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The race will commence on Ida B. Wells Drive.

Runners who go the distance are also in for a festive treat.

Race organizers unveiled a newly-designed medal for those who will cross the finish line.

The 2022 finisher's medal drapes from a striped blue band with red, yellow and purple accents. The white medal itself is scored with blue text that commemorates the occasion.

A knit hat that matches the medal will also be up for grabs.

ICYMI: All Abbott Chicago 5K participants receive this festive knit hat and a finisher’s medal. Claim yours today by signing up for the only 5K that runs in the Chicago Loop: https://t.co/ydQMgZMAQ2 @AbbottNews pic.twitter.com/RfINhF9IRH — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) August 12, 2022

The entry fee for the event is $35. To register, click here.