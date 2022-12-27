Couple Wins 1st Cook County Marriage License of 2023 in Lottery Drawing

Among one couple's earliest affairs of the new year is becoming the first to tie the knot in Cook County in 2023.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough held a live drawing Tuesday to select a winning couple who will receive the county's first marriage license of the new year.

The soon-to-be bride and groom picked to wed are Daniel Ferguson and Mandy Fila. The pair are set to exchange vows Jan. 3, 2023, with the clerk officiating the ceremony.

Not only did Ferguson and Fila best more than 75 couple who entered the lottery, they also scored a slate of special wedding gifts from Chicago-area establishments.

The pair earned a dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks and lobster tails, as well as a sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes.

To top off the occasion, the couple also secured a couple's dance lesson, a cooking class, wedding flower arrangements and two tickets to a comedy show.