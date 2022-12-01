Couple, Suspect Hurt After Bloody Attack Inside Crete Residence

A couple was left badly injured after they were attacked inside of their home by a relative, who was also hurt in the assault.

According to Will County sheriff’s deputies, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete at approximately 6:41 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they discovered three individuals in need of immediate medical attention for a variety of injuries.

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were both “bleeding profusely” as a result of the attack. Deputies began immediate lifesaving measures, and both were taken to area hospitals. They were then transferred to hospitals in Chicago, where they were listed in critical condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Both are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

It is believed that a weapon was fired, but it remains unclear whether any gunshots struck the victims. Both did suffer stab wounds, according to police.

The 36-year-old man, whom police say was related to the couple via marriage, also suffered serious injuries, and was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe that the incident was domestic in nature, and that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Will County deputies are working with other local and state police agencies to locate other known family members to ensure their welfare, according to authorities.