Couple Seriously Hurt in Northern Wisconsin Home Explosion

Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County.

WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away.

A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation.

