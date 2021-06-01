Couple Saved After Woman Falls Into River From River Walk in Streeterville

A woman and her boyfriend were saved after she fell into the Chicago River from the river walk in Streeterville on the city's Near North Side.

About 11 p.m., a woman was walking in the 400 block of North McClurg Court, when she lost her balance and fell into the river, Chicago police said. The woman’s boyfriend immediately jumped into the river to save her.

Officers assigned to the river walk threw the man and woman life rings, and they were pulled from the river, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.