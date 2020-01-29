Couple Face Felony Charges After 1-Year-Old Shot in Head During Domestic Disturbance

A Chicago couple is facing felony charges after a struggle between the two ended with a 1-year-old boy suffering a gunshot wound to his head.

According to Chicago police, Travis McCoy, 26, and Adriana Smith, 28, are both facing charges in connection to the Monday incident.

Police say McCoy and Smith became engaged in a domestic disturbance Monday evening. During a struggle over a weapon, the gun went off, and the baby was hit in the head, according to authorities.

When the couple told 911, they allegedly told authorities that they were walking in the city’s Uptown neighborhood when multiple individuals began to fire at them, striking the child in the process.

Police later discovered that the couple had been lying to authorities about the incident, and placed them under arrest.

McCoy was arrested just after 8 p.m. Monday after he brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. He is facing a felony count of a false complaint to 911, as well as a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Smith was arrested early Tuesday morning and is facing a felony charge of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

The couple is expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Thursday morning.