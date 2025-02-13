Valentine's Day just got a whole lot sweeter for the staff at a Chicago restaurant.

Servers and staff at Club Lucky in Chicago’s Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods are already feeling the love after receiving a massive tip from a couple celebrating the special holiday. And it came with an equally special message.

“It’s absolutely wonderful,” said executive manager Thomas Kleiner. “It’s just a moment that captures everybody’s attention and excitement flows through the staff.”

Kleiner told NBC Chicago the couple behind the tip are longtime customers with standing reservations for the Friday before Valentine’s Day each year -- and always in the same booth.

Management said the middle-aged couple had their first date at the Italian restaurant 19 years ago sitting in booth 46.

“Often we think Valentine’s Day as a couple’s moment, recommitment to each other. Not only do I believe that's what they’re doing for themselves when they come and join us, but it’s also something about sharing that love of a place,” said Kleiner.

But around the time of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, started paying it forward as they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

“The tips over the years started as $2,000 dollars and were consistent year after year,” he said. “This year there was an increase to $3,000.”

The kind gesture was met with much appreciation.

The Italian restaurant shared the couple’s receipt on social media, showing the generous tip along with a written message: “Always happy times at Club Lucky even when the world seems crazy.”

“For me it makes me believe there’s still a lot of good out there and even when some of us are feeling a little out of place, to have somebody, a couple of this type to step up, do a little something extra,” Kleiner said. “It goes a long way, maybe we can all learn from that.”