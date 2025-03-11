Couple accused of killing 18-year-old woman during drug deal faces murder charges

A couple accused of killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a man during a drug deal on the Near South Side are facing murder charges.

Jeremiah Jordan and Shanna Walton-Smith, who are dating, were arrested early Saturday — more than an hour after they allegedly opened fire on Deshaunte Williams-Holly, 18, and a 38-year-old man in the first block of East 21st Street, Chicago police said.

Jordan, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, murder with strong probability of death, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and attempting to flee from police, police said. Walton-Smith, 19, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and murder with strong probability of death.

About 11:55 p.m. Friday, Williams-Holly and the man drove to the area to buy drugs from Walton-Smith.

When they arrived, Walton-Smith jumped into the backseat of their vehicle and after a few minutes, Jordan drove a red SUV alongside the vehicle — blocking it from driving off.

Williams-Holly, who was sitting in the front passenger seat reached into the back seat, at which point Walton-Smith looked at Jordan and made a signal, prosecutors said.

Jordan then pulled out a gun and fired shots through the front windshield of the vehicle driven by Williams-Holly and the man.

The man, who was driving, put the vehicle in reverse to escape gunfire but crashed into a parked car, prosecutors said. He then jumped out and hid behind other parked vehicles.

Walton-Smith then jumped out of the vehicle and got inside the red SUV and she and Jordan fled the scene, prosecutors said.

The man, who was shot in the hand, ran to a nearby intersection and waved down a passing police car. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Williams-Holly suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Through surveillance cameras and license plate readers, officers were able to track the red SUV — which was registered to Jordan’s mother.

Officers spotted the SUV near 59th and Wells, but Jordan, who was driving, attempted to flee, prosecutors said. After a brief chase, officers were able to arrest the couple.

A gun, which matched the shell casings at the scene of the shooting, was found inside the SUV. GPS data also placed the couple’s cellphones near the area of the shooting at the same time it happened, prosecutors said.

Walton-Smith told police she was inside the vehicle with Williams-Holly and signaled to Jordan to open fire after Williams-Holly pulled out a gun, prosecutors said. No weapons were found inside Williams-Holly’s vehicle.

Prosecutors said that Jordan admitted to firing his weapon during a recorded phone call made at the police station.