‘County is Under Attack': Kenosha Board Asks for More National Guard Troops ‘Immediately'

Members of the Kenosha County Board, in a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, requested additional National Guard troops be sent to the area.

"Our county is under attack," the letter read. "Our businesses are under attack. Our homes are under attack. Our local law enforcement agencies need additional support to help bring civility back to our community."

The group asked for 1,500 additional members "with police powers" be sent to the county "immediately."

"Our county is in a state of emergency and we need additional law enforcement to help preserve and save Kenosha County," the letter reads.

The letter also urges Evers to visit and "see firsthand the destruction that has been inflicted on our community."

Evers declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, doubling the National Guard presence to 250 soldiers in the city. Additional police have also been called in from other departments in Wisconsin to help enforce the curfew.

"Tonight, and in the days ahead, if you are going to protest, please do so peacefully and safely," Evers said Tuesday. "Please do not allow the actions of a few distract us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability.”