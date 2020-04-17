County, City Officials Call for Investigation into Symphony of Joliet Nursing Home

Will County and the city of Joliet officials are calling on Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate the Symphony of Joliet nursing home, where 23 people died after contracting coronavirus.

Of those, 22 residents and one staff member died, officials said.

"It is a matter for health officials to get involved and start untangling the mess of what happened inside that nursing home," said Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk.

Sixteen other patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Those residents remain at the Joliet facility. All other residents who tested negative were moved to other facilities, according to interim Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey.

Blaskey said his department responded to 31 calls for service to Symphony of Joliet in the last five weeks. Those calls ranged from unresponsive patients, those with difficulty breathing and those in cardiac arrest.

"Our last call for service was this past Sunday, which was one of those cardiac arrest (calls)," Blaskey said.

Blaskey said state health inspectors arrived at the facility on Tuesday, April 14, though he said no reason for the visit was provided.

Sources told NBC 5 Investigates that Symphony personnel faced a shortage of personal protective equipment and left residents who tested positive for coronavirus in rooms with healthy patients.

A Symphony spokesperson disputed those claims.

"The staff does have everything they need in order to protect themselves and to protect the guests," said Lauryn Allison, director of communications at Symphony Care Network.

Will County officials said the county health department only oversees food inspections for nursing homes. All other regulations and licensing are up to IDPH.

"We don't have the answers right now," said O'Dekirk. "But we are going to get the answers, and certainly Joliet families, the people who lost their loved ones inside that nursing home have a right to get those answers."

A Symphony spokeswoman said a press release commenting on the calls for investigation was forthcoming Friday afternoon.