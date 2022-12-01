Country Star Morgan Wallen's ‘One Night at a Time' Concert Tour Includes Chicago Stop

Country music singer Morgan Wallen's upcoming "One Night at a Time" world tour is set to make a stop in Chicago.

The singer, known for songs like "Sand in my Boots" and "Whiskey Glasses," will visit 44 cities beginning Mar. 15. 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tour's North America leg kicks off one month later in Milwaukee.

According to his website, Wallen is scheduled to come to Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 23, 2023. Wallen's tour includes dates at several other major league baseball stadiums, including Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 18, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 26 and Chase Field in Phoenix on July 20.

A "Verified Fan" presale begins Dec. 7, Wallen's website says, with tickets set to go on sale to the general public Dec. 9.

Wallen in 2021 was set to perform at Country Thunder in Wisconsin, but organizers removed him from the lineup after a video showing him using a racial slur surfaced. Wallen was subsequently banned from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, but was added to the show's lineup of performers in 2022.

A full list of his 2023 concert dates can be found here.