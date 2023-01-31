It may still be winter, but the Illinois State Fair is already planning for summer.

According to a press release, Grammy winning country music star Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Aug. 19.

“We are so excited to start announcing our 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in the release.

“To kick it all off with Maren Morris who brings hit after hit to our Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a dream come true," Clark continues. "Whether you are a fan of her hit collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd or her hit country singles such as 'My Church,' '80’s Mercedes' or 'The Bones,' it is sure to be a concert you are not going to want to miss.”

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run Aug. 10 through 20 in Springfield. While a sale date for Grandstand tickets has not yet been announced, tickets will be priced in tiers, beginning at $50, the release continues.

In 2022, Willie Nelson and Family headlined the fair. Other performers included TLC, Brooks & Dunn, Shaggy, Demi Lovato and Lainey Wilson