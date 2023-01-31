entertainment

Country Music Star Maren Morris to Headline 2023 Illinois State Fair

By NBC 5 Staff

It may still be winter, but the Illinois State Fair is already planning for summer.

According to a press release, Grammy winning country music star Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Aug. 19.

“We are so excited to start announcing our 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in the release.

music and musicians Jan 27

John Mayer, Blink-182 and More: Running List of 2023 Concerts Coming to Chicago

New Kids on the Block 24 hours ago

New Kids on the Block to Host Fan Convention in Chicago This Spring

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“To kick it all off with Maren Morris who brings hit after hit to our Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a dream come true," Clark continues. "Whether you are a fan of her hit collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd or her hit country singles such as 'My Church,' '80’s Mercedes' or 'The Bones,' it is sure to be a concert you are not going to want to miss.”

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run Aug. 10 through 20 in Springfield. While a sale date for Grandstand tickets has not yet been announced, tickets will be priced in tiers, beginning at $50, the release continues.

In 2022, Willie Nelson and Family headlined the fair. Other performers included TLC, Brooks & Dunn, Shaggy, Demi Lovato and Lainey Wilson

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us