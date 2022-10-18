Could Bears Stadium Plans Get Rejected? ‘It's Certainly Possible'

Could Arlington Heights reject Bears stadium plans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could the town of Arlington Heights reject the Bears' plans to build a stadium at Arlington Park?

"It's certainly possible," Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said on Monday, according to the Daily Herald.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An unsatisfying board meeting sparked the idea of the village refusing the team's plans. Residents of the town raised concerns about the nine-page proposal plans.

The concerns are surrounded by the public financing aspect. (The Bears admitted they will need public funding for infrastructure.) Zoning changes and the potential invasion of residential and commercial property were other points of discussion.

One week ago, Arlington Heights trustees also expressed their disinterest in the team's proposal plans.

RELATED: Arlington Heights trustees concerned about stadium plans

“I am all in on getting this done for this redevelopment agreement, but I can’t buy into this site plan,” Trustee Jim Tinaglia said. “I can’t buy into what it means and how detrimental I think it will be for our businesses downtown.”

Along with public funding, ideas for transportation and the Bears' proposed "multi-purpose district" were other concerns trustees raised during the premiere meeting.

The village was "surprised" by the team's silence about creating a second Metra station to alleviate the pressure of a singular station. The trustees also challenged the idea of building a downtown area with residential and commercial use while the town already has an area similar to the team's proposed space.

The concept has been discussed at length and requires a final vote from the village board on Nov. 7. While most board members have made positive remarks about the plans, there are concrete concerns about the specifics of the concept.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.