Could a New Proposal Prevent Bears' Move to Arlington Heights? Here's What We Know

Could a new proposal prevent Bears' move to Arlington Heights? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new petition was created in an attempt to prevent taxpayer-funded subsidies for new businesses in Arlington Heights, which includes the Bears' stadium plans.

The proposal was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity. The petition was made to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights. The organization calls the petition an “anti-corporate welfare ordinance."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mainly, it's calling to abstain from the use of taxpayer money in such ways that would be destructive and unfair to the community. The organization sees the Bears' stadium plans as an antithesis to their outline.

"They’re going to make plenty of money from being over there, so I mean they should come here," Bears fan Deborah Rathberger said. "We shouldn’t be financing it."

“We don’t have anything against the Chicago Bears," Brian Costin said, deputy state director of the Illinois chapter of Americans for Prosperity. "I’m a lifelong Chicago Bears fans, but we’ve seen failed stadium deals before—Soldier Field is a big example. The average NFL stadium gets over $200 million worth of corporate subsidies, but they’re the most profitable sports enterprise in the entire world. They just signed a TV deal worth $110 billion over 11 years and that’s $3.4 billion per team, so they have more than enough money to build a state-of-the-art stadium without a single cent of taxpayer money."

The municipal code in Arlington Heights says if one percent of registered voters (54,586 registered voters in Arlington Heights) signs the petition, then the proposal will be considered by the Village Board.

If rejected, the proposal would need 12 percent of registered voter signatures. In which case, the ordinance would go to a voting ballot as a binding referendum. If approved, the ordinance would take effect.

More than 300 people have already signed the petition. It needs 546 signatures to be considered in the Village Board.

However, Mayor Tom Hayes is against the organization and its petition.

“The ordinance proposed by Americans for Prosperity aims to prevent the Village of Arlington Heights from engaging in any financial incentives, to any business, for any reason,” Hayes said in an email to NBC 5 Chicago. “This extreme proposition would cripple the Village’s ability to engage in economic development throughout our entire community and would have prevented many successful redevelopment and development projects from being realized if it had it been in place in the past."

Hayes mentioned in the email discussions of financial incentives towards the Bears' move are "premature" at this point. He affirmed tax dollars would be a "last resort" effort to accommodate the stadium.

Perhaps a small speed bump in the road for the Bears' likely move to Arlington Heights. But, the situation will be monitored, as the petition already has half of the votes necessary for it to be considered by the board.

“This proposed ordinance would permanently put the Village at a competitive disadvantage compared to other Chicagoland towns for any and all economic development efforts going forward,” Hayes said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.