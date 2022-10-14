Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?

Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.

According to police, it's all because of the way the person of interest walks.

In 2018, one of the two Rogers Park murders occurred on Sept. 30, when 73-year-old Douglass Watts was gunned down while walking his dog. The next evening, 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz was was shot in the head and killed while walking home.

Ballistic analysis showed that the same gun was used in both killings, and surveillance video of the suspect revealed that the suspect had a “distinctive toes-pointed out” gait, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The surveillance footage led to the suspect being named the “Duck Walk Killer,” but police were never able to locate the suspect.

To this day, the murders remain unsolved.

Four years later, across the country, authorities say at least six murders currently under investigation in Stockton and Oakland contain links that match their suspect to the one in the Rogers Park slayings.

According to officials, the suspect's description, walk and stride are similar. Authorities also say the killings have all taken place late at night, and in poorly lit areas where the victims were alone. Additionally, officials say ballistics evidence from the California killings match those of Rogers Park.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, a $125,000 reward has been offered for information in connection with the murders.