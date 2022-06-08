Bravo's Real Housewives' franchise has overtaken cities from coast to coast, including Miami, Beverly Hills, New York, Orange County, Potomac and New Jersey.

However, there's never been a midwestern version of the show.

That could change soon, according to the rumor mill -- and a handful of pop culture and Bravo gossip Instagram accounts.

Tuesday, several Bravo fan Instagram accounts that frequently post Bravo show buzz started sharing a post that depicted three new upcoming Real Housewives franchises set to debut soon on Peacock: Nashville, TN, Scottsdale, AZ -- and Winnetka, IL, a wealthy North Shore suburb along Lake Michigan, about 20 miles north of Chicago.

Winnetka is also home to the location of the iconic McCallister house, featured in the 1990 John Hughes's movie Home Alone starring Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin.

An Instagram story from the fan account Best of Bravo says a previous post from that account about the rumored show was deleted, citing conflicting information.

Best of Bravo goes on to say that Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, said on his Sirius XM show "Radio Andy" that the rumors were not true.

Another Instagram account from a North Shore real estate agent claims that the Instagram photo chosen for the title of the show appears to be a six-bedroom Winnetka house she recently sold at a list price of $6,999,999.

As of Wednesday, the rumors are not confirmed, and representatives for Bravo did not immediately respond to request for comment.