Couch Found Hanging From Tree Branch in Wonder Lake

Somehow, someway, a couch was found hanging from tree branches over a street in suburban Wonder Lake, according to McHenry County officials.

Officials said officers were dispatched to Wonder Lake Road in Wonder Lake at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday where they discovered a large couch hanging from a tree, directly over Wonder Lake Road.

With help from nearby residents, deputies were able to remove the couch from the tree with no injuries or incidents reported.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

County officials said it is unknown how the couch ended up in the tree.