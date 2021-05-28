Costco to Bring Back Free Samples, Food Courts This Summer: Reports

Costco announced this week, according to multiple reports, that the retailer will bring back free samples to guests this summer, as well as its public food courts.

Richard Galanti, chief financial officer and executive vice president at Costco, said in a Thursday earnings call that the company will bring back full sampling in phases across the U.S., outlets reported.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Approximately 170 Costco locations will see a return of sampling by the first week of June, reports say, with more bringing it back by the end of the month.

Also in the call, the Costco executive noted that the retailer will reopen food courts with half capacity seating by next month. The seating will be widely spaced and allow for four people to a table.

The reopened food court menu is set to introduce new items, Galanti announced, including "improved" churros and soft-serve ice cream just in time for summer.

Earlier this month, Costco announced face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated shoppers, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.