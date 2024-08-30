Costco, Target, Trader Joe's: What's open and closed on Labor Day 2024?

Every year, a special American holiday comes around: Labor Day. It’s a significant day, a time when we stop to say thanks and give credit to the hard work of the country’s workers.

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 2.

Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule. From grocery stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:

Is mail delivered on Labor Day?

Labor Day is one of 11 holidays that the United States Postal Service observes, which means all U.S. post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday.

Is FedEx and UPS open on Labor Day?

FedEx and UPS will not have pickup or delivery services on Labor Day. Some FedEx stores will be open with modified hours, so check your local FedEx office location for information and times.

Some UPS stores will be closed while others will be open with modified hours, so check your local UPS store location for information and times.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

Banks are closed on federal holidays, including Labor Day. Some banking services may remain available, such as self-service ATMs for those who need to withdraw money or make a deposit.

What retailers are open on Labor Day?

Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Jewel-Osco

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Mariano's

Marshalls

Meijer

Menards

Michael's

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.

Starbucks - most locations are open, but check your local store for hours

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Tony's Fresh Market

Walgreen's

Walmart

What retailers are closed on Labor Day?