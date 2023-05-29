Costco, Target, Aldi: What Stores Are Open, Closed For Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors and remembers those who died while serving in the United States Military, has many celebrating a long three-day weekend. But if you have the day off Monday, what's open and closed?

Here's a roundup of what to expect:

Retailers

Most retailers, including big chains like Target, Walmart, CVS and more, will remain open for the holiday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Target stores will be operating on Memorial Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," a spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Other chains like Home Depot, Walgreens, and more have said they will also be open.

One major retailer, however, will not be open for the holiday: Costco.

According to Costco's website, the whole store observes the following holidays: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Grocery Stores

Although many grocery stores are open for Memorial Day, they may have reduced or limited hours.

Chains like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Aldi and Jewel Osco and more have all said they will remain open for the holiday.

Banks

Banks and many other financial institutions are closed on Memorial Day.

Post Office

U.S. postal service locations will be closed for the holiday.

Public Libraries

Public libraries will not be open for the holiday.