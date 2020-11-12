Costco Requiring Customers With Medical Conditions to Wear Facial Coverings

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, wholesale retailer Costco will require all shoppers to wear facial coverings, even those who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face masks.

In accordance with the updated policy, shoppers who are unable to wear a face mask will be required to wear a face shield, according to a news release.

The company's original mask policy, which went into effect on May 4, didn't require customers with medical conditions to wear facial coverings.

"This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience," President and CEO Craig Jelinek said in the news release, adding the company's goal is to provide a safe environment for members, guests and employees.

Children under two years old are exempt from wearing facial coverings.