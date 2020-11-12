Costco

Costco Requiring Customers With Medical Conditions to Wear Facial Coverings

The company's original mask policy didn't require customers with medical conditions to wear facial coverings

Shoppers wait outside a Costco wholesale store in Leeds, northern England
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, wholesale retailer Costco will require all shoppers to wear facial coverings, even those who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face masks.

In accordance with the updated policy, shoppers who are unable to wear a face mask will be required to wear a face shield, according to a news release.

The company's original mask policy, which went into effect on May 4, didn't require customers with medical conditions to wear facial coverings.

Local

nightly update 1 hour ago

Nightly Update: Chicago Stay-at-Home Advisory, Residents' Mixed Reactions, One Survivor's Warning

Coronavirus Indiana 2 hours ago

No Face Mask Rule for Indiana Lawmakers Despite Virus Spread

"This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience," President and CEO Craig Jelinek said in the news release, adding the company's goal is to provide a safe environment for members, guests and employees.

Children under two years old are exempt from wearing facial coverings.

This article tagged under:

Costcocostco mask policycostco masks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us