Certain Costco members are about to get a huge perk, but some shoppers are divided on the change.

In a May 30 social media post, the warehouse chain announced Costco stores will open earlier for Executive Members, with special "Executive Member Shopping Hours" beginning June 30.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Costco stores typically open at 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Once the new policy goes into effect, Costco Executive Members will be able to enter stores and shop as early as 9 a.m. each day, giving them an extra hour of private shopping on weekdays and Sundays.

On Saturdays, Executive Members will have an extra 30 minutes of shopping before stores open to other Costco member tiers.

Other outlets reported an email to Costco members that said warehouses would also stay open an hour later on Saturdays for all members, closing at 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Costco did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment on that change, however.

After the announcement, thousands commented on Costco's Facebook and Instagram pages, with many celebrating the move.

"As a momma of two littles up at 6am every day, I am more happy than I ever thought I’d be about this extra hour," one commenter said.

Others said their stores already open at 9 a.m. or earlier, with some members hoping for extended hours in the evenings instead.

"How about adding a half-hour on either end," a comment that drew nearly 200 likes said. "Night owls would like in on this perk, too."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The move comes three months after the Washington-based retailer extended hours at its U.S. gas stations. In a May 29 earnings call, CEO Ron Vachris said customer response to the gas station changes has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The combination of expanded gas station hours, new gas station openings and lower prices at the pump have led us to having two of our all-time highest gallon weeks in the U.S. during the last month," Vachris said.

Costco's Executive membership costs $130 a year, compared to the Gold Star membership, which costs $65 per year. Those membership fees increased on Sept. 1, 2024, from $120 for Executive membership, and $60 for Gold Star.

The main selling point of the Executive Membership is the 2% cash back reward given on every dollar spent at Costco. If you're a Gold Star member thinking about upgrading, you'd need to spend at least $3,250 per year for the membership to start to be worthwhile. Anything below that, and you'll end up spending more money overall with the higher annual fee.

The Executive membership also offers additional savings on Costco services like their bottled water delivery and pet insurance. If you buy your home or auto insurance through Costco, the Executive membership will get you some exclusive benefits such as roadside and lockout assistance.

If you're on the cusp of a $3,250 annual spend but also use those services, it might make the membership worthwhile. Costco promises to refund the difference in cost between a Gold Star membership and an Executive membership in your first year if you aren't satisfied.