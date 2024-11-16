Business

Costco could be coming to another Chicago suburb

Costco submitted an application to construct a store at the northwest corner of Veteran's Parkway and East Countryside Parkway, according to a city of Yorkville Facebook post.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scott Olson | Getty

The wholesale retailer Costco has its eyes on a new location, and it's in Chicago's far southwestern suburbs.

According to a post on the city of Yorkville's Facebook page, Costco submitted an application to construct a store at the northwest corner of Veteran's Parkway and East Countryside Parkway. The request will be reviewed by staff and the Yorkville City Council in the months ahead, the post stated.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Currently, the nearest locations are in Naperville and Plainfield.

Costco operates more than a dozen warehouses in the Chicago area and a Costco Business Center in Bedford Park.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us