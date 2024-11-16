Costco could be coming to another Chicago suburb

The wholesale retailer Costco has its eyes on a new location, and it's in Chicago's far southwestern suburbs.

According to a post on the city of Yorkville's Facebook page, Costco submitted an application to construct a store at the northwest corner of Veteran's Parkway and East Countryside Parkway. The request will be reviewed by staff and the Yorkville City Council in the months ahead, the post stated.

Currently, the nearest locations are in Naperville and Plainfield.

Costco operates more than a dozen warehouses in the Chicago area and a Costco Business Center in Bedford Park.